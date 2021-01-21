2,703 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Purchased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 70.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 160.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 117.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UI opened at $257.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.27 and its 200-day moving average is $209.36. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $284.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

