$246.41 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report sales of $246.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.40 million to $254.00 million. Medpace reported sales of $229.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $910.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.60 million to $915.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 354.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $145.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.00. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

