241 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $4.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $309.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $683,750. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

