2,409 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.69. 28,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock worth $29,786,897. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.