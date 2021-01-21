$23.40 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report sales of $23.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $17.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $78.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.75 million, with estimates ranging from $94.10 million to $95.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,971 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $9.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.99.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

