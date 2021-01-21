2,147 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,607,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.95. 25,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $246.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.32 and its 200-day moving average is $203.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

