209,208 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Areion Asset Management Co Ltd

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,471,000. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 88.4% of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd owned 0.18% of Take-Two Interactive Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day moving average is $172.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.