$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $180,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $900,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $940,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.29 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $18.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 235,479 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anterix during the third quarter worth $3,073,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the third quarter worth $2,188,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Anterix during the third quarter worth $1,799,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anterix during the third quarter worth $1,308,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

