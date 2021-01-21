200 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,036.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $192.18 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $192.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average of $159.98.

