$2.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.51. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 238.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,532,000 after purchasing an additional 306,618 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3,880.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,841,000 after purchasing an additional 192,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 143.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 164,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 306.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 215,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,446. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,819.88 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.49.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

