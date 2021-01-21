1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.36

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 47104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $8,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,662,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,287,930 shares of company stock worth $51,273,866 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. FMR LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after buying an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

