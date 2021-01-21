1,984 Shares in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $235.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $236.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.82 and its 200-day moving average is $210.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

