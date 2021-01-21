19,500 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Purchased by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 423.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 63.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 104,792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 553,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $9,759,264.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 1,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,000 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPK opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

