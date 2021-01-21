189,580 Shares in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 189,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. E.Merge Technology Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,481,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,428,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,577,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,048,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,746,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETACU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,734. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

