1,827 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,827 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 18,615 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.09.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $308.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 160.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

