1,800 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

