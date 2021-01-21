17,480 Shares in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHACU) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AHACU opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.