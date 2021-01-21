1,673 Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $5,218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $274,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.07. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

