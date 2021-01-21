1,672 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

