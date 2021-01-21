140166 Downgrades Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Neutral

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by research analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,086,305 shares of company stock worth $55,983,129. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

