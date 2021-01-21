1,167 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.