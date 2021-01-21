$110.17 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce $110.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $107.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $427.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.74 million to $433.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $444.15 million, with estimates ranging from $433.48 million to $456.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

LOCO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.01. 2,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,889. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $729.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 204.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 40.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 100.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

