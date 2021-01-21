10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 7,500 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total value of $1,340,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,731,687.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.53. 700,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,738. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -134.10 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $191.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average of $145.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in 10x Genomics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

