10,681 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.10. 66,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $181.91. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.