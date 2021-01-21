1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $31.86 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,432,784.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $410,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,781,086.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,694. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

