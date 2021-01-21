$1.74 Million in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post sales of $1.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 million. Novan reported sales of $1.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $5.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 million to $5.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.10 million, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $5.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million.

Novan stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the second quarter worth about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Novan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Novan in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

