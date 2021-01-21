$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. TTEC posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 124,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TTEC by 20.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TTEC by 194.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

