-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.45). Merus posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of MRUS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $25.28. 27,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,048. The firm has a market cap of $735.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 45.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 390.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.