$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

CYBR traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.73. 343,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,307. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,325.05 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $167.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

