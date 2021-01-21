-$0.47 EPS Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.20). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,942.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

