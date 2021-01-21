-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.61). Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,990,745.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Molecular Templates by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 42.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 166.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $11.22. 6,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $560.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.08.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.