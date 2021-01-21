$0.42 EPS Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,854,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 6,421,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,590.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,273,000 after buying an additional 1,654,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 784.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 1,267,223 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

