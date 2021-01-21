$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.49. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Charles S. Crow III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

