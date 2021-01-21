-$0.38 EPS Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $5.30 on Wednesday, hitting $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 973,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,993. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 246,651 shares of company stock worth $23,242,969 in the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

