$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at $95,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Valvoline by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 105,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 232.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

