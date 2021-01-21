-$0.29 EPS Expected for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.35). Ranger Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million.

RNGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

RNGR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,382. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

