$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 833,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $22.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 344,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

