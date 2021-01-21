-$0.26 EPS Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.91. 20,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

