-$0.22 EPS Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 251,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,991,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. 6,414,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

