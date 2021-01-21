-$0.12 EPS Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.06. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.90 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PetIQ by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 165,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,658. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

