$0.04 EPS Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

