Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZYNE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

