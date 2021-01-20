Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 430 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 430 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 403.92.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

