Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total transaction of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,384 shares of company stock worth $70,857,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $9.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.26 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 504.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.