Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,837 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,446,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,783 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,737. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

