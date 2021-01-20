Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

