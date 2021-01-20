Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,397 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 3.21% of ZIX worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ZIX by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 363,116 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ZIX by 36.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,032,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 277,571 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ZIX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 602,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 147,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 137,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

