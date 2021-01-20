Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

