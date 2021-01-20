ZINC Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One ZINC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $53,184.75 and approximately $817.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZINC has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.26 or 0.00527435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.67 or 0.03851136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012828 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

