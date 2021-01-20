Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.93. 1,003,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 999.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

